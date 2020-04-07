City: Possible COVID-19 exposure sites at 3 Stripes store locations

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock. On Monday, April 6, 2020, the City of Lubbock was made aware of a positive Coronavirus (COVID-19) case involving an employee of three Stripes Convenience Store locations. This employee worked at the following Stripes locations at the listed day:

  • 5802 98th Street:           6:00 p.m. March 25 – 3:00 a.m. March 26
  • 11225 Quaker Avenue:  6:00 p.m. March 26 – 3:00 a.m. March 27
  • 4315 North Loop 289:   6:00 p.m. March 27 – 3:00 a.m. March 28

The stores are cooperating with the City of Lubbock. City Environmental Inspectors have confirmed that all three locations are currently closed to the public to undergo a complete Level 3 interior cleaning. However, the gas pumps will remain open.

(This is a press release from the City of Lubbock)

