City presents initial plans for spending $56M in federal relief funds

LUBBOCK, Texas — City Council on Tuesday presented areas in which the city intends to spend Lubbock’s $56 million slice of the federal government’s American Rescue Plan.

The $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed through Congress in March and outlines certain areas in which local governments may spend these funds. Allowable purposes include providing for public health, addressing the negative economic effects of the pandemic, replacing lost public sector revenue, providing premium pay for essential workers, and investing in critical infrastructure.

“These are one-time funds, and people today considered them once-in-a-lifetime funds,” Mayor Pro Tempore Steve Massengale said. “You want to use these funds to make a difference and invest in the community in a meaningful way that will last for many years to come.”

The City of Lubbock identified the main areas they intend to target with the money. They include:

bolstering the COVID-19 response by providing resources to hospitals and vaccine distribution efforts

Funding critical infrastructure projects like water, sewers, and broadband

Funding neighborhood recovery and revitalization, including funding housing, community support services, mental healthcare, and homelessness resources

Funding job training and economic development programs

Funding arts, non-profits, and small businesses harmed by the pandemic

No funds have been allocated to any specific projects as of now, and the city has until the end of 2024 to appropriate the money. The city says it does not yet have a timeline on when they will complete this process, but they will continue holding public hearings on the issue in the near future.