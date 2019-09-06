City Proposes Stormwater Rate Reduction as part of 2019-2020 Budget

Public Hearing to be Held at September 10 City Council Meeting

The following is press release from City of Lubbock:

As part of the budget adoption process, the City of Lubbock will hold a Public Hearing on the proposed reduction in Stormwater rates on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 5:00 p.m.

The proposed new rates for residential tiers and the non-residential rate are as follows:

Tier 1 – $7.30 (previously $8.80)
Tier 2 – $11.18 (was $13.48)
Tier 3 – $14.14 (was $17.05)
Tier 4 – $21.22 (was $25.58)
Non-residential rate per ERU* – $21.22 (was $25.58)

*Equivalent Residential Unit (ERU) = every 5,700 square feet of impervious area

Due to the active reduction in overall debt, the City is able to lower the Stormwater rate at this time. We appreciate the patience of all City of Lubbock citizens as we have endeavored to improve major drainage issues throughout the city with much needed drainage projects. City staff will continue to evaluate smaller and more localized issues in the constant effort to improve stormwater drainage throughout the City of Lubbock.

