City of Lubbock Confirms Additional Cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19)

City provides more information on essential, non-essential places of work

Most important to you: Local coronavirus coverage highlights

LUBBOCK, Texas– The City of Lubbock provided more information, including frequently asked questions about what businesses are considered essential and non-essential during the Declaration of Disaster due to COVID-19, or coronavirus.

To do a quick recap, Mayor Dan Pope issued the declaration to go into effect at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 24 and continues until 11:59 p.m. April 3.

However, the declaration could change if it is canceled or extended, according to the city.

Furthermore, the city is not under a shelter-in-place or stay-home order.

Essential services will remain open and must enforce social distancing. Remote work-from-home is strongly encouraged by the city and social distancing is essential, according to the city.

Essential services include, but are not limited to:

  • grocery, convenience and package stores
  • pharmacy and drugs stores
  • health care providers and facilities
  • pet food and veterinary care
  • vehicle fueling, parts, repair and maintenance
  • homeless shelters and non-profit providers of essential services
  • essential government services and facilities
  • banks, financial and professional services
  • office buildings
  • transit and airport facilities and services
  • residential buildings, hotels and motels= except group meeting spaces
  • manufacturing, distributing and logistics
  • residential, commercial and industrial construction- jobs and job-sites and related supply chains within stated occupancy limits
  • laundromats and dry cleaners
  • call centers

Restaurants, bars and food courts remain closed to customers. However, use of drive-thru, pickup and delivery options are allowed and encouraged, states the city.

However, personal services businesses that engage in direct, person-to-person services that are not time-sensitive or for the immediate health or safety of the recipient are closed:

  • hair and nail salons
  • barbershops and stylist shops
  • tattoo and piercing businesses, tanning salons and waxing businesses

Retail businesses not described above are closed to customers as well, according to the city.

Commonly asked questions:

  • Churches and places of worship- open to staff and available to perform functions necessary to support online, telephone, email and other services, including production of services and related items
  • Landscape services and landscape suppply- open, subject to social distancing and occupancy limits are appropriate
  • Construction trades- open, subject to social distancing and no gatherings greater than 10
  • Recovery support groups- open, subject to social distancing and no gatherings greater than 10
  • Janitorial services- open, subject to social distancing and no gatherings greater than 10
  • Outdoor entertainment and recreation- open, subject social distancing and no gatherings greater than 10
  • Golf courses- club house, restaurant and related closed. Course can remain open
  • Computer support services- open to provide support services, retail is closed to customers and available through pickup, delivery, curb-side, etc.
  • Auto sales- closed to retail. Available online and related transactions with pickup. Services, parts and related open.

For more questions, contact the city business development department at bgerardi@mylubbock.us.

(All information provided by the City of Lubbock)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

