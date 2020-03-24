City provides more information on essential, non-essential places of work

LUBBOCK, Texas– The City of Lubbock provided more information, including frequently asked questions about what businesses are considered essential and non-essential during the Declaration of Disaster due to COVID-19, or coronavirus.
To do a quick recap, Mayor Dan Pope issued the declaration to go into effect at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 24 and continues until 11:59 p.m. April 3.
However, the declaration could change if it is canceled or extended, according to the city.
Furthermore, the city is not under a shelter-in-place or stay-home order.
Essential services will remain open and must enforce social distancing. Remote work-from-home is strongly encouraged by the city and social distancing is essential, according to the city.
Essential services include, but are not limited to:
- grocery, convenience and package stores
- pharmacy and drugs stores
- health care providers and facilities
- pet food and veterinary care
- vehicle fueling, parts, repair and maintenance
- homeless shelters and non-profit providers of essential services
- essential government services and facilities
- banks, financial and professional services
- office buildings
- transit and airport facilities and services
- residential buildings, hotels and motels= except group meeting spaces
- manufacturing, distributing and logistics
- residential, commercial and industrial construction- jobs and job-sites and related supply chains within stated occupancy limits
- laundromats and dry cleaners
- call centers
Restaurants, bars and food courts remain closed to customers. However, use of drive-thru, pickup and delivery options are allowed and encouraged, states the city.
However, personal services businesses that engage in direct, person-to-person services that are not time-sensitive or for the immediate health or safety of the recipient are closed:
- hair and nail salons
- barbershops and stylist shops
- tattoo and piercing businesses, tanning salons and waxing businesses
Retail businesses not described above are closed to customers as well, according to the city.
Commonly asked questions:
- Churches and places of worship- open to staff and available to perform functions necessary to support online, telephone, email and other services, including production of services and related items
- Landscape services and landscape suppply- open, subject to social distancing and occupancy limits are appropriate
- Construction trades- open, subject to social distancing and no gatherings greater than 10
- Recovery support groups- open, subject to social distancing and no gatherings greater than 10
- Janitorial services- open, subject to social distancing and no gatherings greater than 10
- Outdoor entertainment and recreation- open, subject social distancing and no gatherings greater than 10
- Golf courses- club house, restaurant and related closed. Course can remain open
- Computer support services- open to provide support services, retail is closed to customers and available through pickup, delivery, curb-side, etc.
- Auto sales- closed to retail. Available online and related transactions with pickup. Services, parts and related open.
For more questions, contact the city business development department at bgerardi@mylubbock.us.
(All information provided by the City of Lubbock)