City provides more information on essential, non-essential places of work

LUBBOCK, Texas– The City of Lubbock provided more information, including frequently asked questions about what businesses are considered essential and non-essential during the Declaration of Disaster due to COVID-19, or coronavirus.

To do a quick recap, Mayor Dan Pope issued the declaration to go into effect at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 24 and continues until 11:59 p.m. April 3.

However, the declaration could change if it is canceled or extended, according to the city.

Furthermore, the city is not under a shelter-in-place or stay-home order.

Essential services will remain open and must enforce social distancing. Remote work-from-home is strongly encouraged by the city and social distancing is essential, according to the city.

Essential services include, but are not limited to:

grocery, convenience and package stores

pharmacy and drugs stores

health care providers and facilities

pet food and veterinary care

vehicle fueling, parts, repair and maintenance

homeless shelters and non-profit providers of essential services

essential government services and facilities

banks, financial and professional services

office buildings

transit and airport facilities and services

residential buildings, hotels and motels= except group meeting spaces

manufacturing, distributing and logistics

residential, commercial and industrial construction- jobs and job-sites and related supply chains within stated occupancy limits

laundromats and dry cleaners

call centers

Restaurants, bars and food courts remain closed to customers. However, use of drive-thru, pickup and delivery options are allowed and encouraged, states the city.

However, personal services businesses that engage in direct, person-to-person services that are not time-sensitive or for the immediate health or safety of the recipient are closed:

hair and nail salons

barbershops and stylist shops

tattoo and piercing businesses, tanning salons and waxing businesses

Retail businesses not described above are closed to customers as well, according to the city.

Commonly asked questions:

Churches and places of worship- open to staff and available to perform functions necessary to support online, telephone, email and other services, including production of services and related items

Landscape services and landscape suppply- open, subject to social distancing and occupancy limits are appropriate

Construction trades- open, subject to social distancing and no gatherings greater than 10

Recovery support groups- open, subject to social distancing and no gatherings greater than 10

Janitorial services- open, subject to social distancing and no gatherings greater than 10

Outdoor entertainment and recreation- open, subject social distancing and no gatherings greater than 10

Golf courses- club house, restaurant and related closed. Course can remain open

Computer support services- open to provide support services, retail is closed to customers and available through pickup, delivery, curb-side, etc.

Auto sales- closed to retail. Available online and related transactions with pickup. Services, parts and related open.

For more questions, contact the city business development department at bgerardi@mylubbock.us.

(All information provided by the City of Lubbock)