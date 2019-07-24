City recommending over a 100 bike lanes across Lubbock

LUBBOCK,Texas — Lubbock City Council adopted a new Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan on Tuesday, the first one made in more than 20 years. The plan will act as a guide for the city in building new bike lanes, retrofitting existing roads, and creating future policies.

“It is needed because we don’t have a lot of bicycle facilities, expect those that you can find downtown,” said David Jones, Executive Director of Lubbock Metropolitan Planning Organization. “We needed to catch up with the times, and that’s what we’ve done.”

The adopted plan analyzes the entire county, unlike the previous plan. It also recommend 121 miles for bike lanes, a difference over a 103 miles from the county’s current number at 18 miles.

“The resurgence of biking is causing us to look back at our plans, and make the appropriate changes,” Jones said. “These changes will not happen immediately, but we are listening to our community.”

How these projects will be funded remains unspecified.