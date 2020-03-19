City releases more details on latest COVID-19 case

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — This is a press release from the City of Lubbock. The City of Lubbock Health Department is currently working through the investigation process on the third reported case in Lubbock. This person has made their situation public. Those with close personal contact on or after March 12, 2020 are advised to self-quarantine in their residence until they receive direction from the health department. The department will work through each situation and will facilitate testing as indicated. If you have severe symptoms please contact your health care provider and let them know that you had a possible exposure to COVID-19.

El Departamento de Salud está trabajando en el proceso de investigación del tercer caso reportado en Lubbock. Esta persona ha hecho su situación de conocimiento público. Aquellos que hayan tenido contacto cercano con esta persona el día 12 de Marzo del 2020, o cualquier día después de esta fecha, se les sugiere iniciar cuarentena en su residencia hasta que reciban direcciones del Departamento de Salud. El Departamento va a trabajar a través de cada situación y facilitará pruebas de la manera indicada. Si usted tiene síntomas graves, por favor contacte a su proveedor de salud y hágales saber que usted tuvo possible exposición a COVID-19.

(This is a press release from Lubbock)

RELATED STORY: Local pastor confirms on Facebook that he tests positive for COVID-19