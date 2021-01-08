City releases outside legal opinion in opposition to proposed ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn’ ordinance

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

The City of Lubbock received the initial request to adopt an Ordinance Abolishing Abortion within the city limits on August 25, 2020. The City engaged the Olson & Olson, LLP law firm in early September to review the proposed ordinance and to provide legal advice to the City Council regarding the ordinance as drafted. The resulting legal opinion was part of the City Council’s deliberation and action. On October 13, the City Council received legal advice and the legal opinion in executive session, and subsequently provided a public release detailing four of the major conflicts that were identified by Olson & Olson, LLP. Also on October 13, the Initiating Committee, formed under the City Charter’s provisions regarding petition and referendum item, submitted a qualified petition calling on the City Council to act under these Charter provisions and either adopt the proposed ordinance or continue under the Charter to a vote by the qualified voters of the city of Lubbock.

The City Council formally accepted the petition under the Charter provisions on November 2 followed by consideration of the proposed ordinance in open session on November 17. The ordinance as submitted was not adopted on November 17. The Initiating Committee exercised its right to require the proposed ordinance to go to a public vote. On December 15, the City Council called an election to be held on May 1, 2021, which is the next available Uniform Election day.

As the question to adopt or not adopt the proposed ordinance is now before Lubbock voters, the legal opinion prepared by Olson & Olson, LLP is being released in its entirety. The opinion can be found at mylubbock.info/olson-olson-opinion for public review.