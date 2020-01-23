City remembers David Nelson by naming highway in his honor

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two years after former city councilman, David Nelson, lost his life, the City of Lubbock showed their support by renaming the road where he died.

“Saying his name, being on the road named after him, will keep his memory alive for generations to come,” said Ainsley Nelson, David Nelson’s wife.

In 2018, Nelson was riding his bike on Farm-to-Market Road 41 when a pickup truck hit him from behind. He was later rushed to University Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

“David was a great man, and an even better friend,” said Curtis Parrish, Lubbock County Judge. “I wish he were here, I wish we’re not doing this – I’m tired of naming roads after dead friends.”

Ainsley Nelson said this sign gives her hope that drivers will slow down for both themselves, and for others around them.

“There are other people on the roads, and there are families waiting for people to come home,” Nelson said. “Sadly, oftentimes they don’t make it and that’s something we can change.”