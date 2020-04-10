City reminds citizens of social distancing as Easter approaches

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

Though City parks remain open, the City of Lubbock asks residents to remain mindful of social distancing if visiting local parks over the Easter weekend, and to also throw away any trash you may have to keep the parks clean.

The Fire Marshal’s Office and Lubbock Police Department are out ensuring citizens comply with gathering guidelines referenced in the City of Lubbock Declaration of Disaster. This, and other helpful resources, can be found at www.mylubbock.us/COVID19.

Social distancing guidelines:

Maintain a distance of six feet at all times

Only household members at all times including at home to reduce risk of exposure

Sunlight/fresh air are important for you health, but keep your distance

If you come across crowded areas, turn around and avoid them

