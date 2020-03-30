City reminds restaurants that dining in is prohibited

LUBBOCK, Texas — This is a news release from the City of Lubbock.

The City of Lubbock would like to remind local restaurants of the serving restrictions currently outlined in the City’s Declaration of Disaster.

All dine-in options are currently prohibited, and restaurants should have their dining rooms closed to any public contact.

All orders made to the establishment must be delivered by curb-side pick-up (a restaurant employee will deliver the order to a customer vehicle) or through a drive-through window.