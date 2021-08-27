City reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths in Lubbock, 321 new cases Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The city of Lubbock reported 5 additional COVID-19 deaths Friday, leading to a total 767 coronavirus deaths in Lubbock County since the beginning of the pandemic.

The city also reported 321 new cases, for a total of 3,876 active cases in Lubbock.

According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, TSA Region B, which includes Lubbock and the surrounding area, had 13 total ICU beds available. Of the 1,061 people hospitalized in the region, 19.97 percent were hospitalized for COVID-19.