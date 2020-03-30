City says 10 new cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday night, Stay Home order also announced

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock on Sunday night announced 10 new cases of COVID-19 or coronavirus. That brought the total to 51. The city on Saturday announced on death due to COVID-19.
Also on Sunday night, Mayor Dan Pope announced a Stay Home order. With a few exceptions, people are instructed to not go out. People within one household can still go to public parks. People can still go out for critical needs. Essential businesses can remain open.
The city also said businesses would be given instructions on keeping people six feet apart.
The city also put four nursing homes under heightened surveillance. All nursing homes in Lubbock were instructed to not allow visitors or volunteers except for end-of-life issues. Nursing home staffers are to be checked before the start of each shift for fever or other symptoms of illness.
The City of Lubbock has confirmed 10 additional cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) as of 5:00 p.m. on March 29, 2020. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 51. The City of Lubbock Health Department and other response agencies are prepared and have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues. The Department will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. The Department’s disease surveillance team will continue working diligently to ensure the public remains at a low risk of contracting COVID-19.
The City of Lubbock Health Department and our health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Lubbock area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases. Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.
As of March 29, 2020 5:00 pm Lubbock Case Information
|Report_Date
|__Age__
|Exposure
|County_of Residence
|Investigation Status
|3/17/2020
|20-29
|Travel out of country
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/18/2020
|40-49
|Travel out of country
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/20/2020
|30-39
|Travel out of country
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/20/2020
|20-29
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/21/2020
|40-49
|Travel out of country
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/21/2020
|40-49
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/21/2020
|50-59
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/21/2020
|20-29
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/22/2020
|70-79
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/22/2020
|20-29
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/24/2020
|40-49
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/24/2020
|30-39
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/24/2020
|10-19
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/24/2020
|50-59
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/25/2020
|40-49
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/25/2020
|40-49
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/25/2020
|10-19
|Domestic Travel
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/25/2020
|30-39
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/25/2020
|40-49
|Travel out of country
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/26/2020
|20-29
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/26/2020
|20-29
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/26/2020
|70-79
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/26/2020
|40-49
|Domestic Travel
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/27/2020
|20-22
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/27/2020
|10-19
|Domestic Travel
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/27/2020
|30-39
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/27/2020
|20-29
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/27/2020
|30-39
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/27/2020
|60-69
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/27/2020
|40-49
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/27/2020
|20-29
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/28/2020
|60-69
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|on-going
|3/28/2020
|50-59
|Ongoing
|Lubbock
|on-going
|3/28/2020
|20-29
|Ongoing
|Lubbock
|on-going
|3/28/2020
|30-39
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|on-going
|3/28/2020
|20-29
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|on-going
|3/28/2020
|30-39
|Ongoing
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/28/2020
|70-79
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/28/2020
|60-69
|Domestic Travel
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/28/2020
|30-39
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/28/2020
|60-69
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/29/2020
|30-39
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/29/2020
|20-29
|Pending
|Lubbock
|on-going
|3/29/2020
|30-39
|Pending
|Lubbock
|on-going
|3/29/2020
|50-59
|Pending
|Lubbock
|on-going
|3/29/2020
|10-19
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/29/2020
|50-59
|Pending
|Lubbock
|on-going
|3/29/2020
|30-39
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/29/2020
|40-49
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/29/2020
|20-29
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/29/2020
|20-29
|Pending
|Lubbock
|on-going
Total Cases for Lubbock County: 51
|Exposure_Date
|Location
|March 14
|Sunset Church of Christ – Graduation Ceremony
|March 16
|Blazing Bouncers, 11401 Hwy 87 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm
|March 13
|Beef O Brady’s 5510 4th Street Ste 280 from 7pm – 11pm
|March 13
|Cujo’s Sports Bar 5811 4th Street 11pm – 12:30am
|March 13
|Chances R 5610 Frankford 12:45am – 2:00 am