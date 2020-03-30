City says 10 new cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday night, Stay Home order also announced

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock on Sunday night announced 10 new cases of COVID-19 or coronavirus. That brought the total to 51. The city on Saturday announced on death due to COVID-19.

Also on Sunday night, Mayor Dan Pope announced a Stay Home order. With a few exceptions, people are instructed to not go out. People within one household can still go to public parks. People can still go out for critical needs. Essential businesses can remain open.

The city also said businesses would be given instructions on keeping people six feet apart.

Related Story: City of Lubbock calls for stay at home order

Related Story: City of Lubbock orders new guidelines for nursing homes

The city also put four nursing homes under heightened surveillance. All nursing homes in Lubbock were instructed to not allow visitors or volunteers except for end-of-life issues. Nursing home staffers are to be checked before the start of each shift for fever or other symptoms of illness.

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

City of Lubbock Confirms Additional Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases

The City of Lubbock has confirmed 10 additional cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) as of 5:00 p.m. on March 29, 2020. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 51. The City of Lubbock Health Department and other response agencies are prepared and have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues. The Department will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. The Department’s disease surveillance team will continue working diligently to ensure the public remains at a low risk of contracting COVID-19.

The City of Lubbock Health Department and our health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Lubbock area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases. Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.

As of March 29, 2020 5:00 pm Lubbock Case Information

Report_Date __Age__ Exposure County_of Residence Investigation Status 3/17/2020 20-29 Travel out of country Lubbock Complete 3/18/2020 40-49 Travel out of country Lubbock Complete 3/20/2020 30-39 Travel out of country Lubbock Complete 3/20/2020 20-29 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete 3/21/2020 40-49 Travel out of country Lubbock Complete 3/21/2020 40-49 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/21/2020 50-59 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete 3/21/2020 20-29 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/22/2020 70-79 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/22/2020 20-29 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/24/2020 40-49 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/24/2020 30-39 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete 3/24/2020 10-19 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/24/2020 50-59 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/25/2020 40-49 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/25/2020 40-49 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/25/2020 10-19 Domestic Travel Lubbock Complete 3/25/2020 30-39 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete 3/25/2020 40-49 Travel out of country Lubbock Complete 3/26/2020 20-29 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete 3/26/2020 20-29 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete 3/26/2020 70-79 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/26/2020 40-49 Domestic Travel Lubbock Complete 3/27/2020 20-22 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete 3/27/2020 10-19 Domestic Travel Lubbock Complete 3/27/2020 30-39 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/27/2020 20-29 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/27/2020 30-39 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/27/2020 60-69 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/27/2020 40-49 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/27/2020 20-29 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/28/2020 60-69 Exposure to known case Lubbock on-going 3/28/2020 50-59 Ongoing Lubbock on-going 3/28/2020 20-29 Ongoing Lubbock on-going 3/28/2020 30-39 Exposure to known case Lubbock on-going 3/28/2020 20-29 Exposure to known case Lubbock on-going 3/28/2020 30-39 Ongoing Lubbock Complete 3/28/2020 70-79 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/28/2020 60-69 Domestic Travel Lubbock Complete 3/28/2020 30-39 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/28/2020 60-69 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/29/2020 30-39 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/29/2020 20-29 Pending Lubbock on-going 3/29/2020 30-39 Pending Lubbock on-going 3/29/2020 50-59 Pending Lubbock on-going 3/29/2020 10-19 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/29/2020 50-59 Pending Lubbock on-going 3/29/2020 30-39 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/29/2020 40-49 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete 3/29/2020 20-29 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete 3/29/2020 20-29 Pending Lubbock on-going

Total Cases for Lubbock County: 51

Exposure_Date Location March 14 Sunset Church of Christ – Graduation Ceremony March 16 Blazing Bouncers, 11401 Hwy 87 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm March 13 Beef O Brady’s 5510 4th Street Ste 280 from 7pm – 11pm March 13 Cujo’s Sports Bar 5811 4th Street 11pm – 12:30am March 13 Chances R 5610 Frankford 12:45am – 2:00 am

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19