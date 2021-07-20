City says a majority of COVID cases in Lubbock are now the Delta variant

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock said Tuesday that a majority of COVID-19 cases in the county were positive for the Delta variant.

That comes the same day 73 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the county, the highest number of reported cases in a single day since February 5.

The Delta variant also accounts for a majority of new cases all across the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control. The variant was first discovered in India and is more transmissible than the original strain and all currently identified variants of COVID-19.

The city said this was a change from what had been seen weeks prior.