LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department has filled all available Phase 1B appointments to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Thursday, January 7, 2021 vaccine clinic.

Additional clinics will be held next week. Clinics for those who need their second dose will be scheduled for the week of January 25.