LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Parks and Recreation said last week carved pumpkins and volunteers are needed for the 14th Annual Pumpkin Trail from October 27-30, 2022.

The trail, hosted by the city and Michael Postar’s Affordable Storage, has a goal of 2,000 or more pumpkins.

Lubbock Parks and Recreation and Michael Postar’s Affordable Storage will host the 14th Annual Pumpkin Trail from October 27-30, 2022, at the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum. We are still looking for volunteers and pumpkins.

“In the past years, there have been more than 1,800 pumpkins and more than 25,000 visitors at the trail,” the city said.

A carved pumpkin drop-off will be Wednesday, October 26th, 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. and on October 27th 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. outside the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum at 4111 University Avenue on the east side of the parking lot.

“Groups bringing 10 or more pumpkins will have a sign posted on the trail with their name or logo on it,” the city said. “Pumpkin carvings must be family friendly.”

For more information about volunteering, please visit playlubbock.com.