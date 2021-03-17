City says Civic Center can accept on-site reservations for COVID vaccine for age 50 and up

LUBBOCK, Texas– The City of Lubbock announced on Wednesday that the vaccination clinic at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center is accepting 300 on-site reservations for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Read the full statement for all the details below:
Today’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center will accept 300 on-site reservations. Citizens can register from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Preference will be given to individuals that are 50 years of age and older.
There are still appointments available for Thursday and Saturday’s clinics through Select-A-Seat.