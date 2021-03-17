City says Civic Center can accept on-site reservations for COVID vaccine for age 50 and up

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

LUBBOCK, Texas– The City of Lubbock announced on Wednesday that the vaccination clinic at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center is accepting 300 on-site reservations for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Today’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center will accept 300 on-site reservations. Citizens can register from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Preference will be given to individuals that are 50 years of age and older.

There are still appointments available for Thursday and Saturday’s clinics through Select-A-Seat.