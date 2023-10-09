LUBBOCK, Texas — A small portion of Northeast Lubbock will be affected early Tuesday as Lubbock Power and Light crews work to complete a utility line construction project, the city said in a press release Monday.

According to the press release, LP&L is upgrading electrical facilities in order to improve the long-term reliability of Lubbock’s electrical infrastructure. The work will begin at 1 a.m. and could last until 4 a.m. The upgrade will require the removal of two electrical lines and approximately 300 customers will temporarily lose power, said the city.

Affected residents and businesses will be located within the area of Ash Avenue to Guava Avenue and Queens Street to Bluefield Road, the press release said. The City of Lubbock encouraged citizens to use caution when traveling through work zones.

“LP&L does not anticipate any further loss of power due to this project beyond the temporary outage needed to complete work,” the press release concluded.