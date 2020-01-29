House with dogs “in a hoarding situation” to be condemned, city says

City says emergency help needed for dogs that were hoarded

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center (LAS) put out an urgent plea for help Tuesday night.

“LAS needs help!!!,” LAS said. “We will need emergency fosters for anywhere between 20 and 50 dogs that are going to be coming to LAS in the next 24 to 48 hours.”

“These poor souls are in a hoarding situation and will need a place to recover,” LAS said.

LAS provided an update Wednesday morning and said police were trying to access someone in a home. But dogs were being protective of the property and officers called LAS for help.

LAS said the dogs are mainly small breeds, and they are in fair condition. But LAS said the dogs were living in filthy conditions. LAS said the city’s codes department will begin the process to condemn the home.

Officials have not yet revealed the address.

If you can help with the dogs, call 806-775-2057 or email at lubbockanimalservices@mylubbock.us

LAS said more information will be provided when the dogs come into the shelter. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Lubbock Police to see if there is more information.

In Lubbock, there is a four-dog limit per household under the city ordinance.

The city’s website says: “The number of animals per household is 4 dogs and 4 cats with one litter under 16 weeks of age by City Ordnance. Four of each animal is the limit. Citizens may not use different combinations like 6 dogs and 2 cats and still have 8 animals. Four of each species is the limit.”

Please check back for updates.