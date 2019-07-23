City says playa fish are safe to eat

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Parks & Recreation said fishers are more than welcome to eat the fish that come out of Lubbock playa lakes, saying the lakes may be better than one thinks.

“All the waters in our lakes are in those threshold levels, so nothing is going to impact or cause harm by eating the fish,” said Ronny Gallagher, the parks operations manager for Parks & Recreation.

However, he said there is a certain risk that comes with all food. Rainwater and excessive flooding can pick up bacteria left on the roadway and bring them to playa lakes.

Gallagher said the risk is minimal, comparing the worst that can be done by eating them, is gaining weight.

“Make sure you don’t fry them, that will add to your cholesterol,” Gallagher said. “That’s really the worst thing that could happen is if you now have a higher cholesterol.”

All the playa lakes will be re-stocked with fish by the end of the summer.