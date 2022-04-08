LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock tested 45 new tornado sirens this morning, sounding the alarm for 3 minutes.

Some viewers say it wasn’t loud enough.

One local woman was at work when the sirens went off, saying “Honestly I didn’t even know we had tornado sirens in Lubbock and frankly I think there’s tornados here more than any other place like in a two mile radius.”

The new sirens are a part of the city’s outdoor warning system, prompting those who are outside to get inside and seek shelter.

“Well I didn’t know that we were actually doing siren testing so at first I was a little worried but then the guy who’s house I was at said they were testing the sirens so I was like ‘oh sweet they work really well,’” said another local man.

The City of Lubbock offers an Emergency Notification System that alerts people of emergencies and other important community news directly to their phone. You can find the sign up here.

The city will continue to do testing every second Friday of the month. For those that did not hear the sirens while they were outside, the city says to report the locations so they can look into areas where additional sirens are needed.