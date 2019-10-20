City to vote on accepting property donation for Stubbs memorial

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock City Council on Tuesday will vote to accept a property donation which used to be the Stubbs restaurant site.

The location at 108 East Broadway includes a statue of Christopher “Stubbs” Stublefield which was placed in 1999 by Stubbs’ friend Terry Allen. It honors the Lubbock barbecue legend, who was inducted into the Barbecue Hall of Fame in September.

After maintaining the statue for 20 years, the Lubbock Arts Alliance Inc. is donating it to the City of Lubbock.

The Lubbock Arts Alliance will cover transaction costs, but the Department of Parks and Recreation will maintain the property, which is approximated to cost about $7,140 annually including insurance.

108 East Broadway (Nexstar/Staff)