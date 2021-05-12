City to begin offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination to children ages 12+ at Thursday clinic

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Following approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), the City of Lubbock Public Health Department will begin offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination to children ages 12 and older.

Guardians of children who meet this criteria and would like to get them vaccinated can do so at the vaccination clinic on Thursday, May 13, from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Appointments can be made by visiting mylubbock.info/covid19vaccine or by calling the Public Health Department at 806.775.2933.

The clinic will also be offering 2nd doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone who received the first Moderna vaccine on or before April 17, and still needs the second shot is encouraged to come to this clinic.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be available to anyone over the age of 18 who has not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine.

No appointment is needed, and drive-thru is available until 7:00 p.m.

(Press release from City of Lubbock)