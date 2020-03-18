Watch live, City and TTU to hold COVID-19 update at 5:30 pm, amid student testing positive

LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock will host a public briefing Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in reference to COVID-19 sometimes called coronavirus.

EverythingLubbock.com will carry it live. Use the video player above to watch. App users might need to CLICK HERE for a better view of the player.

On Tuesday evening, first UMC and later the city confirmed that someone tested positive for COVID-19 in Lubbock – more specifically two people tested positive. One was described as a resident of Lubbock; the other a resident of Hockley County who was in Lubbock for treatment.

One was sent home with instructions on self-quarantine. The other remained in hospital care.

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

City of Lubbock, Texas Tech University System to Hold Joint News Conference

The City of Lubbock, along with the Texas Tech University System, will hold a news conference regarding the coordinated efforts to address Coronavirus concerns within the community. Speakers will include City Management, Director of Public Health Katherine Wells, Public Health Authority Dr. Ronald Cook and Texas Tech University System officials. To limit unnecessary exposure, this conference is for MEDIA and INVITED GUESTS ONLY.

What: News Conference

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Where: City Council Chambers, Lubbock City Hall, 1625 13th Street

*The City of Lubbock will also be broadcasting the news conference via Facebook Live.