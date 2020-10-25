City to hold news conference Monday regarding results of sanctuary city for unborn petition

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced it will hold a news conference Monday to share the results of the recent petition “declaring Lubbock a sanctuary city for the unborn.”

Related Story: Signatures supporting Lubbock as ‘Sanctuary City for Life’ submitted to City Council

The petition asks for the Lubbock City Council to prohibit abortion within city limits. If the ordinance is adopted, Lubbock would be the largest city to outlaw abortion in the country, according to State Senator Charles Perry, who led a drive for petition signatures.

The press conference will be hosted by City Secretary Becky Garza and it will take place at 3:00 p.m.