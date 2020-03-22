City to provide COVID-19 update Sunday evening, watch live here

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will hold an update on COVID-19 or coronavirus on Sunday and again on Monday.

The Sunday news conference will be at 6:00 pm. EverythingLubbock.com will carry the event live. As we get closer to 6:00 pm, look for a video player in this story. App users might need to CLICK HERE for a better view of the player it is added.

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

City of Lubbock to Hold Weekly News Conference

The City of Lubbock will hold its weekly news conference regarding the latest information on the Coronavirus and the coordinated efforts to address concerns within the community. To limit unnecessary exposure, this conference is for MEDIA and INVITED GUESTS ONLY.

What: News Conference

When: 6:00 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020

Where: City Council Chambers, Lubbock City Hall, 1625 13th Street

*There will also be a news conference Sunday, March 22, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. in City Council Chambers.

**The City of Lubbock will also be broadcasting the news conference via Facebook Live.