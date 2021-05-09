City to raise bowl on new elevated storage tank in Central Lubbock on Saturday, May 15

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas

Beginning Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 7:30 a.m., Landmark Structures will raise the bowl into place on the concrete pedestal as part of the elevated storage tank construction project.

Citizens are welcome to observe from a safe distance from the active construction site and use caution while driving along 50th Street. Please keep in mind that the date and/or time of the bowl raising may change due to weather conditions.

City of Lubbock