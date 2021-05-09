City to raise bowl on new elevated storage tank in Central Lubbock on Saturday, May 15

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 7:30 a.m., Landmark Structures will raise the bowl into place on the concrete pedestal as part of the elevated storage tank construction project.

Citizens are welcome to observe from a safe distance from the active construction site and use caution while driving along 50th Street. Please keep in mind that the date and/or time of the bowl raising may change due to weather conditions.

