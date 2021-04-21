City to raise bowl on new elevated storage tank in Southwest Lubbock Saturday

New elevated storage tank at 104th Street and Milwaukee Avenue in April 2021. (Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning Saturday, April 24, 2021, tentatively at 7:00 a.m., Landmark Structures will commence to raising the bowl into place onto the concrete pedestal as part of the elevated storage tank construction project. The site is located at 104th Street and Milwaukee Avenue.

Citizens are welcome to observe from a safe distance from the active construction site and use caution while driving along Milwaukee Avenue corridor.

