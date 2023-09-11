LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock is gearing up to celebrate its first-ever Lubbock Lemur Day on September 19. Mayor Tray Payne proclaimed the day in a special recognitions meeting last Tuesday.

Jeanna Treider, with Ringtail Ranch Lemur Rescue and Edzoocational Center, is the brains behind Lubbock Lemur Day. The sanctuary is a 501c3 nonprofit, USDA licensed and home to 38 lemurs, according to Treider. Its mission is to give the animals a home and care they need in a city without a zoo.

Treider said she is “so excited to have Lemur Day” and that the inspiration for the day was a sanctuary that’s her role model that has a Big Cat Rescue Day. Treider also figured if World Lemur Day already existed, why not have one specific to Lubbock.

Mayor Tray Payne in a statement to EverythingLubbock.com on Monday said, “Having a Lemur rescue in Lubbock of all places is a friendly reminder that people everywhere do great and unique things. I applaud Jeanna Treider for her service and dedication to the Ringtail Ranch Lemur Rescue and Edzoocational Center. Lemurs are amazing animals and it’s important to protect such an exotic species.”

Lubbock and Ringtail Ranch have teamed up to make T-shirts that they will begin selling September 15.

Lemurs are one of the most endangered species on the planet, Treider stressed.

“They have the intelligence and emotional needs of toddler child,” said Treider. “They are like a ninja toddler on caffeine.”

Lubbock Lemur Day, Special Recognitions letter (Image: Jeanna Treider)

The sanctuary hopes to grow and be able to plan future events like Kangaroo Yoga, Zebra Painting and Madagascar with Movies.

“Animal respect is really important,” Treider said.

To learn more about Lubbock Lemur Day and Ringtail Ranch Lemur Rescue & Edzoocational Center, visit www.ringtailranch.com.