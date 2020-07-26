City to vote on shutting down annexation and growth committee

FILE – In this June 19, 2019, file photo a worker carries shingles for a roof of a house under construction in Brandon, Miss., (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock City Council might vote to get rid of its Annexation and Growth Advisory Committee during a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.

Annexation has become a hot topic in Lubbock recently, especially with talk of impact fees. Some citizens are advocating that new developments outside of Loop 289 be made to pay impact fees related to the construction of newly annexed neighborhoods. The money would then be available to repair older infrastructure inside of Loop 289.

The City Council has expressed support for the idea of impact fees, but there is controversy about how high those fees should be and if they should only be levied outside the Loop.

As for the Annexation and Growth Advisory Committee, official documents said, “In 2019, the state law regarding annexations changed, making involuntary annexations challenging without voter consent.”

Official documentation went on to say, “With the change in circumstances with the City’s growth and development, the Annexation and Growth Advisory Committee is no longer needed.”

The recommendation to end the committee came from Lubbock City Secretary Rebecca Garza, according to public records.