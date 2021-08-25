City unveils potential design for new downtown park

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock on Tuesday presented designs for a new downtown park. The new development is part of a business redevelopment effort aimed at revitalizing the downtown area.

“The plan for improving Broadway was activating a civic heart, a civic living room,” City of Lubbock Business Development Director Brianna Gerardi said.

The current plan places the park at the corner of Broadway and Avenue M, replacing the previous Lubbock Power and Light building. If the City Council approves of the final design and location, the building will be demolished to make room for the new block-wide park.

The $6 million design includes a wide green space, a food court, an amphitheater for live concerts and events, and a water feature for children to play. The city says these features are based on community feedback.

“One of the things we heard loud and clear is that people want a place to bring their kids, and they want a place for their kids to play in water,” Gerardi said.

Gerardi also hopes the park will attract businesses to open and stay in the downtown area.

“We see a lot of additional retail and businesses wanting to be around something like this,” she said. “We really see it as something that will drive additional downtown development, which is what we are trying to do.”

City Council is still considering the designs, yet it is not clear when the city intends to break ground on the new park.