City updates drive-thru Santa Land map

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Friday, the City of Lubbock updated its current map for the 64th annual Santa Land.

The line to Santa Land now forms south on MLK Jr. Boulevard and continues west on East Broadway.

Read the full news release from the city below, along with the updated map:

Parks and Recreation is happy to bring this annual event to the children and families of West Texas at no charge. Santa Land will run from December 10-23, and gates open at 6:00 p.m. and close at 10:00 p.m.

For more information, contact Lubbock Parks and Recreation at 775-2673 or 775-2687, visit our website at www.playlubbock.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.