City vaccinates 2,161 so far, more to come soon

FILE – This undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford, shows of vial of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, in Oxford, England (John Cairns/University of Oxford via AP, File)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock said with a little help from Covenant Health and Univedrsity Medical Center, it vaccinated 2,161 people so far.

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Update

The City of Lubbock Public Health Department received an initial allocation of 1,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. On December 28, Public Health operated a vaccination clinic at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center focused on Department of State Health Services Phase 1A guidelines and administered 365 vaccinations. On December 29, a similar clinic administered an additional 532 vaccinations.

Covenant Medical Center and University Medical Center graciously provided an additional 1,400 doses, which were distributed during the vaccine clinic on December 31.

The December 31 clinic continued to focus on 1A guidelines and added all eligible individuals under the 1B guidelines. This expansion into the 1B population was made possible due to the Department of State Health Services guidance issued late Tuesday. 1B includes individuals aged 65 and over as well as those from 16 to 65 years of age with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk.

The December 31 clinic administered 1,273 vaccinations. The City expects to receive an additional 1,000 vaccine doses over the weekend. When this is received, additional vaccination clinics will be opened. It is possible the next clinic could be scheduled as early as Monday, January 4. Additional clinics will continue to focus on both the 1A and 1B populations.

Over the three clinic days, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department has vaccinated 2,161 people.

Additional information on next week’s vaccination clinics will be announced on Sunday, January 3.