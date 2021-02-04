City warns of possible scam phone calls regarding second dose of COVID-19 vaccination

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the City of Lubbock warned the public of possible scams regarding the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock has learned several City phone numbers are being used for ‘spoof’ calls. This means that possible scammers are calling citizens using phone numbers that look like they are from the City of Lubbock. The callers are contacting citizens regarding the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Though the Public Health Department will start calling people to make second dose appointments, City staff will NEVER ask for social security numbers or insurance or Medicare information. Health Department staff will be able to confirm when and where a citizen received their first dose of the vaccine. If in doubt, citizens are welcome to call the Health Department and ask to be transferred to the person making their appointment. The Health Department can be reached at 775.2933.