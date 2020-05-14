City’s Vital Statistics Office to re-open on May 15

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

City of Lubbock Vital Statistics Office will re-open to the public on Friday, May 15, 2020. The new location and entrance is at 1209 13th Street. Business hours are from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Citizens can still submit applications for documents via mail, email or fax. We continue to be available by phone to assist you with any Vital Statistics questions you have.

To protect the health and safety of our citizens and employees, the following protocols will be in place for those visiting our office:

Only three citizens will be allowed in the Vital Statistics lobby at one time. Areas will be marked to provide appropriate social distancing;

Only the person requesting the vital record will enter the lobby. Please don’t bring friends and relatives with you to the lobby;

A hand sanitizing station is available in the lobby, we ask that you use it;

Acknowledgment of Paternity requests are handled privately and in person. If possible, please schedule an appointment with us by calling 806-775-2926.

For more information on what is required to obtain a birth or death record, visit us at https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/city-secretary/birth-and-death-certificates

Contact Information:

Email: ocs@mylubbock.us

Mail: Vital Statistics Office, PO Box 2000, Lubbock Texas 79457

Location: 1209 13th Street, Lubbock Texas

Phone: 806-775-3069 – Birth Certificates

806-775-2934 – Death Certificates

806-775-2926 – To schedule appointment for an Acknowledgement of Paternity

