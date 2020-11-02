Civic Center to be COVID testing site on Tuesday due to Maggie Trejo polling location

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Monday, the City of Lubbock announced a COVID-19 testing site at Rodgers Park Gym will be closed due to Election Day.

An alternative drive-thru testing site will be set up at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Read the news release from the city below:

On Tuesday, November 3, the COVID-19 testing site at Rodgers Park Gym will be closed due to the Maggie Trejo Center being a polling location.

An alternate drive-thru testing site will be set up in the southwest parking lot of the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, located at 9th Street and Avenue O.

The testing site will be open Tuesday only from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The testing site at the Combest Center will be closed Tuesday as regularly scheduled.