Civic Lubbock, Inc. accepting grant applications for 2020/2021 arts and entertainment events

Civic Lubbock, Inc. is now accepting Local Grant applications for arts, cultural and entertainment events that will be held in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center and/or Moonlight Musicals Amphitheatre during the 2020/2021 fiscal year (October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021).

Civic Lubbock, Inc. is a non-profit organization whose mission includes fostering and promoting the presentation of arts, cultural, and entertainment events for the citizens of Lubbock. This grant program is funded through revenues generated from the operation of concessions at the Civic Center and Moonlight Musicals Amphitheatre, catering fees, and the operation of Select-a-Seat.

The purpose of the Local Grant Program is to assist arts, cultural and entertainment events held in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center and/or Moonlight Musicals Amphitheatre that are open and available to the public and presented by local non-profit organizations. Applying organizations must be a 501(c)3 organization (or government equivalent).

The 2020/2021 Local Grant Program Guidelines and Applications Forms may be obtained by contacting the Civic Lubbock, Inc. office (775-2267) between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The deadline for submitting completed applications is Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

