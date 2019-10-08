Civic Lubbock, Inc. announces release of Lubbock Music NOW 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Civic Lubbock, Inc.:

Civic Lubbock, Inc. announces the release of the 2019 edition of “Lubbock Music NOW.” This is the fourth year of the annual project that highlights the people who provide the soundtrack for our city. It’s a compilation album of original music by current local musicians.

The Lubbock Music NOW 2019 CD will be available starting Thursday, October 24, 2019 at a Release Concert at the Cactus Theater (1812 Buddy Holly Ave) followed by an After-Concert Jam at The Blue Light Live (1806 Buddy Holly Ave). The CD will also be available on Apple Music, CD Baby, Amazon and Spotify for download and streaming as well as many other online music sites.

LUBBOCK MUSIC NOW 2019 RELEASE CONCERT & AFTER-CONCERT JAM:



Release Concert:

– When: Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

– Where: Cactus Theater – 1812 Buddy Holly Ave

– What: Performances by many of the Lubbock Music NOW 2019 artists

– Free admission

After-Concert Jam:

– When: Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 9:00pm-11:00pm

– Where: The Blue Light Live, 1806 Buddy Holly Ave

– What: Performances by many of the Lubbock Music NOW 2019 artists

– (Cover charge may apply)

BACKGROUND: Civic Lubbock, Inc. put out a call for local artists to submit studio-produced original songs for a chance to be included on the Lubbock Music NOW 2019 album. Dozens of submissions were received and judged by past and current members of the Texas Branch of The Recording Academy (Texas Grammy Board).

This year’s winners as they will appear on the album:

Kenna Danielle – “Black & Blue”

Alejandro (Muchisimo) Sanchez – “La Cancion de las Sirenas”

Austin Bradley McManus – “Good Intentions”

Caleb Green – “Waiting on You”

Alma Quartet – “Open Your Heart”

Dustin Garrett – “I Cry”

David Morgan & Bad Felon – “PPL”

Spur 327 Band – “One for the Road”

Derek Bohl – “Disease”

Jerry Serrano – “Vintage Wine”

Janette B – “Here You Go”

Hannah Jackson – “Story of Us”

Bo Garza – “As Close to Heaven”

Phantom Wilds – “Wildfire”

Jim Dixon – “Back to Blue”

Alicia Morgan – “Parts”

Madelyn Mandry – “Shadows”

Downtown City Radio – “LAX”

Booga Bradshaw – “Greatest of My Time”

Each artist was given a cash prize of $200 by Civic Lubbock and will receive 10 copies of the CD.

CD COVER ART: The cover art for the 2019 Lubbock Music NOW CD was designed by Dirk Fowler. Fowler, an Associate Professor in the School of Art at Texas Tech University, is a world-renowned graphic designer and is famous with bands the world over for being a founding father of the off-set rock poster revival. His work has been featured in museums and galleries around the world, including international poster exhibitions in China, Mexico and Bolivia. He has lectured nationally and his letterpress concert posters are collector’s items.

All proceeds from sales of the album and t-shirts will go to Civic Lubbock, Inc. to be invested in local music projects including future editions of Lubbock Music NOW.

Civic Lubbock’s mission is to foster and promote educational, cultural and entertainment programs, to include the visual and performing arts, for the citizens of Lubbock and the surrounding area.

CONTACT: lubbockmusicnow@civiclubbock.com

(News release from Civic Lubbock, Inc.)