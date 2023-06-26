LUBBOCK, Texas — The Civic Lubbock, Inc. Board announced on Monday its upcoming inductions into the West Texas Walk of Fame for 2023. According to a press release, those who will be honored are: Dirk Fowler, Lynwood Kreneck, Junior Medlow and Kimmie Rhodes.

The induction ceremony will be held on September 28, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Theatre.

Dirk Fowler was born in Memphis, Texas and is a Graphic Designer and Educator. Fowler studied graphic design at West Texas State University and began his career in Lubbock in 1993.

Additionally, Fowler’s career started as an advertising agency art director and also taught graphic design at Texas Tech University in 1998.

The release stated that he is primarily known for his hand-printed letterpress concert posters for clients like The New York Dolls, The Mavericks, Willie Nelson and more. Fowler has also illustrated for magazines like Texas Monthly, Wired and Billboard.

According to the release, Fowler still teaches graphic design at Texas Tech where he is an Associate Professor of Art.

Fowler and his family are active supporters of the Lubbock arts community and participate in events at Charles Adams Studio Project, Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts and First Friday Art Trail.

Lynwood Kreneck was born in Kennedy, Texas in 1936 and eventually moved to Lubbock in 1965 to “take position as a faculty member in what is now the Texas Tech University School of Art.”

According to the release, Kreneck created the ColorPrint USA exhibition. Within four decades from 1965 to 2005 the exhibition featured the “best working artist from the United States and Europe,” said the release.

His work has been featured in more that 60 museums including the United State Departments Art in Embassies program in Washington D.C, the San Diego Art Museum in California, the Royal Museum of Antwerp in Belgium, the Museum of Texas Tech University in Lubbock and more.

Junior Medlow, a Blues & Rock Vocalist and Guitarist, was born in Lubbock in 1953, according to the release.

The release stated that Medlow “found Gospel to be a major influence on his musical career.” Additionally, from a young age Medlow was active in the church.

Medlow played in Lubbock throughout the late 60s and 70s before joining a band in Austin.

Unfortunately, Medlow passed away on April 17,1997.

Kimmie Rhode was born in Wichita Falls, Texas in 1956. According to the report, her family moved to Lubbock when she was 5 years old.

Rhode began her singing career at 6 years old and would travel with her dad to work where he would encourage her to sing to audiences at churches, nursing homes and school functions, said the release.

In 1979, her professional career began when she moved to Austin, Texas. Her popularity began to grow internationally with her tour in Britain and Europe and in the United States when she performed at the Austin City Limits.