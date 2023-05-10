LUBBOCK, Texas— On Wednesday, the superintendent of Roosevelt ISD, Dallas Grimes, issued a statement about the school district undergoing an investigation by the Office of Civil rights, according to the press release.

The Independent School District was being investigated for a “racial discrimination against a former student,” said a report from The Texas Tribune.

According to the report, the student “who is Black, was the only student punished… resulting in the student’s removal from the cheer squad.”

The Superintendent said in the statement the District “supports all students and takes any report or incident of discrimination, harassment or retaliation very seriously.”

Roosevelt ISD’s goal was to maintain a safe and discrimination free environment where all students can thrive, said the statement .

According to the release, the district enforced policies that prohibit unlawful discrimination, harassment or retaliation.

The enforcement provided a path for any person who has a complaint concerning unlawful action to report it immediately so that it may be addressed and remedied promptly, said the statement.

“We are grateful to all the students, parents, employees and residents who are equally committed to making Roosevelt ISD a school…,” said the statement.