LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The COVID-19 testing site at Clapp Park Pool will be closed Monday, September 6 for Labor Day. It will reopen Tuesday, September 7 at 8:00 a.m.

If you have any questions, please call the Public Health Department at 806.775.2933

