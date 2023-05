LUBBOCK, Texas — Clapp Pool will be closed for the Lubbock Police Department’s annual Burgers and Badges event, the City of Lubbock announced on Wednesday.

The event is scheduled for Thursday from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. and will occur in the Clapp Park parking lot.

The city said the pool will be closed all day to allow for proper setup. Normal operating hours will resume on Friday.