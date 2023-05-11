LUBBOCK, Texas-– The City of Lubbock announced in a press release Clapp Pool to open May 28 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

According to the release, the pool will be opened the weekend of May 26 for graduating seniors to “enjoy this great accomplishment.”

The pool will also be opened on Memorial day, May 29, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“Our lifeguard staff is made up of several graduating seniors who have graduations,” said the release.

To ensure the pool will have “proper staff to keep all attendees at Clapp Pool safe,” the pool’s opening date will be Sunday May 28.