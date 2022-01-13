Classes canceled Thursday and Friday for COVID, Snyder ISD says

SNYDER, Texas — The Snyder Independent School District canceled classes for Thursday and Friday “due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases.”

“We want nothing more than for our staff and students to be healthy and in school receiving a quality education,” Snyder ISD said on its website and social media. “Since returning from the Christmas break a significant number of our school staff members have been, and continue to be, absent…”

SISD said it was in the best interest of staff and students to cancel classes. Monday was previously scheduled as a day off.

“We have enough days built into our calendar so that we will not need to make up these days,” SISD said. “We will resume classes on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Scheduled extracurricular activities will continue.”

The latest numbers from Scurry County, as of Wednesday, provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services online, said there were 3,880 confirmed cases 3,880 and 95 fatalities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trauma Service Area B, which includes Snyder and Lubbock, had 44 patients admitted into hospitals in the previous 24 hours prior to Wednesday afternoon. TASB had 55 patients in ICU, of which 31 were on ventilators.

The following is a statement from Snyder ISD.

CLASSES CANCELED THURSDAY 1/13/22 AND FRIDAY 1/14/22

Snyder ISD

JAN 12, 2022

January 22, 2022

We want nothing more than for our staff and students to be healthy and in school receiving a quality education. Since returning from the Christmas break a significant number of our school staff members have been, and continue to be, absent due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases. While our staff has pulled together and worked tirelessly to cover classes across the district we believe that it is now in the best interest of the district for Snyder ISD to cancel classes tomorrow and Friday. Monday is a scheduled school holiday. We have enough days built into our calendar so that we will not need to make up these days.

We will resume classes on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Scheduled extracurricular activities will continue. COVID-19 testing will resume on Tuesday, January 18th from 8:30 am-10 am outside of the Administration building.

For more information on COVID-19 testing, protocols, and case numbers, please visit our website www.snyderisd.net. We know many in our community are sick as well, and we hope everyone is able to rest, recover, and ready to return on Tuesday.