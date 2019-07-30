Clay Café to host BUDs of Lubbock, Nick’s Shaved Ice for “Paint Your Own Pottery” Party

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from BUDs of Lubbock:



Clay Café of Lubbock to host Better Understanding of Down syndrome (BUDs) and Nick’s Shaved Ice Paradise for special event for teens and young adults with Down syndrome for a “Paint Your Own Pottery” Party! Nick’s Shaved Ice Paradise will set up in the parking lot of Clay Café to provide shaved ice for the party participants and the general public. BUDs of Lubbock would like to invite all our friends with Down syndrome, 13 years old and older, to come paint with us! This is a come and go event so feel free to stop in to paint, have some refreshments, meet new friends with Down syndrome and meet all the wonderful young people that work for Nick’s Shaved Ice Paradise.

When:

Sunday, August 4, 2019

3-5 pm



Where:

Clay Café Lubbock

5102 60th Street

Suite H

Better Understanding of Down syndrome

The mission of BUDs is to promote positive public awareness, acceptance and inclusion, within our community and schools, for all our loved ones with Down syndrome. This is achieved by encouraging individuals with Down syndrome to reach their fullest potential. We aim to be a source of support, information and education for all our loved ones with Down syndrome and their families.

To further our mission, we strive to:



* Educate, inform and support families who have loved ones with Down syndrome.

* Provide support and encouragement to new parents of babies with Down syndrome.

* Organize educational and social opportunities for individuals with Down syndrome and their families that help encourage social and physical development.

* Give important, current information and support to our families through our quarterly newsletter, website, and e-mail updates.

* Promote literacy and lifelong learning opportunities for individuals with Down syndrome of all ages.



For more information, visit their website at www.budslubbock.org or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LubbockBUDS/

Nick’s Shaved Ice Paradise

Nick’s Shaved Ice Paradise aims to serve a delicious shaved ice while achieving a greater goal by providing safe and accommodating employment for adults with special needs who would have a difficult time finding a job otherwise.



For more information, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NicksShavedIceParadise

Clay Café of Lubbock

We are Lubbock’s first paint your own pottery studio. Come in and create your own masterpiece or have one of our artists create one for you. Come in, pick out your piece, choose your colors and get creative. Host your next big event here.

For more information, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ClayCafeofLubbock

(News release from Better Understanding of Down syndrome (BUDs) of Lubbock)