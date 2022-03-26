PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Wayland Baptist University:

Education, music and worship come together on Friday, April 1, as Wayland Baptist University’s Department of Music hosts the third Clay R. Warren Memorial Music Symposium. Featured guest Dr. Randall Bradley, professor of church music at Baylor University, will bring his unique experience and perspective to the Wayland classroom, then lead in a community concert at 7 p.m. in Harral Auditorium.

The Clay R. Warren Symposium was established in memory of Clay Warren who died tragically at the age of 18. Warren was an avid lover of music and member of the Plainview High School choir. The symposium is made possible by a generous donation from his parents Mark and Freada Warren of Plainview.

This year’s symposium will focus on the role of traditional hymns in modern worship. Dr. Bradley will spend two days with Wayland students, teaching master classes and working with the choirs to prepare for Friday’s concert. Area church leaders will also have an opportunity to meet with Dr. Bradley for a question-and-answer session.

Bradley has served as a music minister since 1978 and has been teaching music since 1989. He currently serves as the Ben H. Williams Professor of Music at Baylor and has written several books focusing on building bridges between Christian musicians. At Baylor, he is also the director of the Center for Christian Music Studies and the Church Music Program. He conducts the 100-member Baylor Men’s Choir and is the worship leader for Calvary Baptist Church in Waco.

Dr. Sarah Herrington, director of choral studies at Wayland, said students will learn from Bradley’s vast experience in church music.

“Dr. Bradley brings a great wealth of experience and insights to this year’s symposium,” Herrington said. “He is an accomplished conductor, scholar, church musician and educator. He is passionate about honoring the church’s musical heritage while also looking ahead to the future of church music.”

Friday’s concert will feature several selections by Wayland’s International Choir and the Wayland Singers, as well as congregational hymns.

“The intent of the hymn concert is to provide a space where we can honor the development of hymns through the ages, celebrate beloved hymns from our recent past and be inspired to look ahead to future developments in worship music. This will be an opportunity for the community to sing together, learn together and enjoy the hymns we know and love.”

Admission to the concert is free and open to the public.

(Press release from Wayland Baptist University)