Cleanup underway at Lubbock’s Cactus Theater following water leak

LUBBOCK, Texas — Cleanup was underway Saturday following a water leak that occurred Friday at the Cactus Theater in Lubbock’s Depot District.

An individual, who asked not be on camera, told an EverythingLubbock.com photographer the damage was mostly confined to the lobby and upstairs seating.

No major damage occurred inside the theater itself.

The individual said a water pipe burst in the lobby area, while Lubbock Fire Rescue said it was in the projection room on the second floor.

LFR crews responded to the theater around 8:45 p.m. Friday and were able to shut off the water.

Lubbock Power & Light crews turned the power off to the building to eliminate the risk of electrocution.