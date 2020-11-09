CLEAR ALERT: Authorities searching for missing Denver City woman

DENVER CITY, Texas — The Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Flor Vasquez who is described as a 32-year-old white female.

Vasquez is 5′ 0″ weighing 110 lbs, she has red hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black Under Armour sweat shirt, blue jeans and pink Nike shoes.

Vasquez has a dark brown birthmark on right lower cheek.

The following is a press release from the Texas Alert Network:

Police are looking for Isauro Gonzalez Sotelo, Male, White, 28 years old, Height 5’5”, Weight 125 lbs, Brown Hair, Green Eyes in connection with her abduction.

The missing person was last seen at 12:08 AM, 11/08/2020 in Allred, TX, in a Red, 2008 Dodge Ram with TX License Plate MTZ5579

Law enforcement officials believe this person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to HIS/HER own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office at 806-456-2377