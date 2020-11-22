Clifton Beck hired as City of Lubbock human resources director

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock is pleased to announce that Clifton Beck is the new Director of Human Resources. Mr. Beck brings more than 15 years of professional experience in the public sector to this position.

“Mr. Beck has an extensive background in human resources management, and he will be able to hit the ground running,” said Bill Howerton, Deputy City Manager. “He has valuable experience in HR policy development, Employee Compensation and Civil Service. His commitment to public sector service and track record of implementing innovative human resources solutions will be a great addition to our team.”

Mr. Beck previously served as the Director of Human Resources/Civil Service for the City of Amarillo, and as the Director of Human Resources for the City of Odessa. Most recently, he served in a senior role with The Salvation Army – Texas Division, in Dallas, where he directed and managed the compensation structure for more than 1,900 employees throughout the State of Texas.

“I am very excited at the opportunity to serve the Lubbock community and lead the Human Resources Department. I am looking forward to working with other City departments and supporting their workforce needs,” noted Mr. Beck. He replaces Leisa Hutchinson, who retired as the City’s Human Resources Director in June.

Mr. Beck received his master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington, and Bachelor of Science degree from Paul Quinn College in Dallas. He is originally from Texarkana, and graduated from Liberty-Eylau High School.

Mr. Beck begins his new role on December 7, 2020.

