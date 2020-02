LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fuel tank truck on fire just after noon on Thursday. The location was at the Stripes convenience store, North Loop and University Avenue.

Video from the tower camera at 7403 University Avenue would indicate LFR had the fire out within seven minutes of the initial callout. LFR has not yet confirmed the specific timing.

The fire was confined to the engine and cab of the truck, and the fuel tank at the back of the truck did not catch fire.

North Loop & University Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)