Close call: Mother and daughter walk away uninjured after pickup truck rolls into pond in Brownfield

BROWNFIELD, Texas– A mother, daughter and their dog escaped injury after a pickup truck rolled into a pond in Brownfield just before noon Thursday.

The Brownfield Police Department, Brownfield Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services responded at 11:50 a.m. to Gillham Pond in the 1600 block of Tahoka Road, just east of town, after the pickup managed to slide into the pond, BFD Chief of Police Tony Serbantez confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com.

Serbantez said a mother, daughter and their pet were traveling through town and stopped at the pond so the pet could use the restroom.

The daughter and dog were still inside the pickup when it rolled into the pond, and the mother dove into the pond and went under water to rescue them.

BPD and BFD were able to help get the mother and daughter out safely.

Serbantez said there were no injuries.